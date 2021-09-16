Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

