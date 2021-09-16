Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.