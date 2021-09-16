Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $77.44.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

