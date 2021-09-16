Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

