Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of FirstCash worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

