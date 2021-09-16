Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ABM Industries worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

