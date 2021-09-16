Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

