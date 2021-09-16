Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 664.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.