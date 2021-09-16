Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of The Simply Good Foods worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

