Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

