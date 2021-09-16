SWYFT (SWYFTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,879.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $75,098.56 and approximately $5,879.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

