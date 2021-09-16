SYNC Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,429.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $100,429.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.00444462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.01005009 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,747,951 coins and its circulating supply is 120,086,366 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

