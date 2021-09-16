SyncFab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

