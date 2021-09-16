SynLev (SYN) Achieves Market Cap of $119,429.84

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a market capitalization of $119,429.84 and $704,823.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

