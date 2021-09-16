Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,565. The company has a market cap of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

