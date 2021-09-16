Synthetify Achieves Market Cap of $33.71 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $733,493.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00012621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

