Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $252.56 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00803086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046957 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

