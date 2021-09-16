T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

