T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 3.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,039. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

