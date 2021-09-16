Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TWNT remained flat at $$9.69 on Thursday. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

