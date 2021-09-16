Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 4,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

TLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laidlaw cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

