Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.