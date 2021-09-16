Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.91

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 3191993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several brokerages have commented on TVE. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

