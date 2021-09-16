Tao Fu Sells 9,900 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 314,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

