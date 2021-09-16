Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Tap has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $410,668.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

