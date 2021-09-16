Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 37,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

