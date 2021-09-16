Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Target worth $129,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

