TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in August

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TATT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

