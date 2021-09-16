TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in August

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of TATT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.