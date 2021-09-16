Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $758.26

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 758.26 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 681.20 ($8.90). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 681.20 ($8.90), with a volume of 1,637,135 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 726.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 758.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

