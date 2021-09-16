Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWODF. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

