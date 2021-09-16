TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Citigroup increased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.47. 2,198,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.57. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.44. The firm has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53.

In other news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,169 shares valued at $694,256.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

