TD Securities Reaffirms Reduce Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$12.85. 2,019,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.05. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

