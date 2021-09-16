TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

