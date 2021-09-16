Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 612,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,500,317 shares.The stock last traded at $156.61 and had previously closed at $157.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.08.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.