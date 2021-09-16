TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the August 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechnoPro stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

