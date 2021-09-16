TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the August 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TechnoPro stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.42.
About TechnoPro
