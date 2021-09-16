Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 81,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.