Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.28

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.28 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.23). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 864,608 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on TED. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.63. The company has a market cap of £291.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

