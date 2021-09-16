Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

