TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Trading 4.4% Higher

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.54. 71,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,415,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

