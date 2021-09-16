Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

