Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.09. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently -394.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.