Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.02

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,050.02 ($13.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,012 ($13.22). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 44,073 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,050.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.