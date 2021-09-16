Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,757 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.52% of Teledyne Technologies worth $100,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Shares of TDY traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.22. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,549. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.57 and its 200-day moving average is $426.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

