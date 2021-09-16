Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

