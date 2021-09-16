Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,259 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
