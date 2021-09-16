Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,259 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

