Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 90,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,801. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 115,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

