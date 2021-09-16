Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00.

TENB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 968,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

