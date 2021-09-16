Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

