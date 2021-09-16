Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 91,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

