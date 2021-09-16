Tendies Price Down 12.6% This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Tendies has a market cap of $474,486.04 and $66,414.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00802472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.